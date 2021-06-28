Motor racing-'Wacky' set-up direction may have backfired on Mercedes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alan Baldwin
·2 min read
Steiermark Grand Prix
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alan Baldwin

(Reuters) - A 'wacky' car set-up approach may have backfired on Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix, according to the Formula One team's head of trackside operations, Andrew Shovlin.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton finished second to Red Bull's Max Verstappen at Austria's Red Bull Ring as Mercedes suffered a fourth successive defeat for the first time since 2013.

Hamilton is now 18 points behind his Dutch rival after eight races and the next race, the Austrian Grand Prix, is at the same track this weekend.

Shovlin said Mercedes were "pretty realistic" that theirs was not the quickest car but second and third as well as the fastest lap was not a bad result.

"We just need to find a bit on the car for the next race here," he added.

"It is a difficult and quite a peculiar circuit and Red Bull are normally strong here. But we were also exploring a fairly wacky direction with the set-up as a radical approach, which I think was maybe a bit better on the single lap.

"The question that remains is whether we’ve hurt our (tyre) degradation and we need to look at that in the next day or two."

Pirelli are bringing a softer range of tyres to next Sunday's race, which could make a two-stop strategy more attractive.

Shovlin said Hamilton had done a lot of work in the simulator before the Styrian GP as Mercedes, who have ruled out upgrades as they prepare for major rule changes in 2022, sought to unlock more pace.

The Briton started on the front row alongside Verstappen but fell progressively further behind as the Dutch driver lapped all but the three cars immediately behind him.

"An important part of this year for us is adapting well to every track and we do need to be a bit brave and original with set-up direction to do that," said Shovlin.

"We just need to make the car a bit quicker and a bit easier on the rear tyres...so we will focus on those areas and it’ll just be a case of seeing if we can come back a bit stronger in a few days’ time."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Message sent: Berry turns away from flag during anthem

    For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.

  • Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large

    PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) - French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. "The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven't heard back from them yet," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.

  • Rumor: Kawhi Leonard unhappy with Clippers medical staff

    Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.

  • 'I feel unheard:' Reactions to controversial NBA hires Jason Kidd and Chauncey Billups

    NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.

  • Best trade packages for Damian Lillard

    After losing in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons, Damian Lillard may want out of Portland. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, this comes amid controversy over their head coach hiring process as well as ...

  • Fever waive Lauren Cox, No. 3 pick in 2020 draft

    The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at Travelers Championship

    Harris English will take home the top prize of $1,332,000.

  • World records rattled, Usain Bolt record falls, Olympic champs out at track and field trials

    Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin ran the second-fastest hurdles times in history at the Olympic Track and Field Trials. A Usain Bolt record fell.

  • Tony Stewart wins second SRX race at Eldora Speedway as tempers flare

    Tony Stewart accidentally hit the kill switch and started shotgun on the field, but that was not enough to keep him out of Victory Lane at Eldora Speedway.

  • NC State players confused, angry over their removal from CWS

    North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament. The Commodores will meet Texas or Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.

  • Damian Lillard caught in the middle of Chauncey Billups backlash

    The reported next Blazers head coach has received some backlash from the Portland faithful.

  • Report: Trail Blazers still plan to hire Chauncey Billups

    The Trail Blazers' decision to hire Chauncey Billups as coach was met with backlash.

  • Travelers payout: Harris English's playoff victory comes with nearly $1.4 million

    Purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for playoff winner Harris English and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Travelers Championship.

  • Tour de France 2021 crash: French police searching for spectator who triggered one of the worst recent cycling pile-ups

    French police say they are searching for the female spectator who triggered one of the worst multi-rider crashes in recent cycling history on the opening stage of the 108th Tour de France on Saturday. The unnamed fan faces possible legal action with French prosecutors confirming they have opened a criminal enquiry for “deliberately violating safety regulations and so causing injuries that might prevent someone working for up to three months”. This is an indictable offence in France punishable by

  • Potential Knicks target Damian Lillard could request Trail Blazers trade due to two factors: report

    Two factors could push Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard out of Portland, according to a report Sunday by Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

  • Bubba Watson collapses on back nine in bid for fourth Travelers Championship title

    Bubba Watson entered the back nine in sole possession of the lead on Sunday of the Travelers. He exited tied for 19th.

  • F1 Styrian Grand Prix result: Max Verstappen wins to extend lead over rival Lewis Hamilton

    Max Verstappen has won the Styrian Grand Prix, beating Lewis Hamilton to the finish line to extend his lead over his title rival in the drivers’ championship. Red Bull’s Verstappen converted his pole position to record his fourth win of the season, while Hamilton qualified second and finished in second place. Hamilton recorded the fastest lap of the day at the end of the race, but that achievement will be of little consolation for the defending world champion, who already trailed Verstappen by 12 points ahead of the event in Austria.

  • All eyes on Young's ankle after freak encounter with ref

    ATLANTA (AP) Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn't beat. The Atlanta Hawks' playoff star sprained his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official's foot late in the third quarter of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was able to return for much of the fourth quarter, but he didn't have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta's stunning playoff run.

  • In the clutch: Kyle Busch ends Hendrick win streak at Pocono

    Kyle Busch had a Joe Gibbs Racing team member slide in his Toyota through the window and he tried to figure out how to mend a fried stick shifter welded in fourth gear. It's rare a NASCAR driver has a passenger in the car, so Busch made small talk on the pit stop with car chief Nate Bellows. The Toyota never really did get fixed.

  • Athletics-American McLaughlin breaks women's 400m hurdles world record

    The 21-year-old, who booked her spot at the Tokyo Games, seized the lead around the final bend and into the home stretch to power home and beat Rio Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad's previous mark of 52.16. "This season, working with my new coach and just my new support system, it's truly just faith and trusting the process and I couldn't ask for anything more," said McLaughlin, who has the same coach as six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix, Bob Kersee. McLaughlin is set for a showdown at the upcoming Games against Muhammad, 31, who finished second in 52.42 at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field.