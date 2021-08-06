Motor racing-F1 stewards to assess Aston Martin's case on Aug. 9

(Reuters) - Formula One stewards will assess on Monday Aston Martin's request for a review of Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from second place at last Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The governing FIA said it had scheduled a video hearing for Aug. 9 with the Aston Martin team manager and a maximum two other witnesses.

If the stewards accept grounds for review, another hearing will be held.

Aston Martin has also appealed the disqualification, but that may not be necessary depending on the outcome of any review.

The team said on Thursday they had discovered "significant new evidence" which had been previously unavailable to them.

Vettel was disqualified after officials were unable to extract the required litre of fuel from his car post-race. The team maintain there was well over a litre left but it could not be pumped out.

Any appeal will also decide how much of a lead Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has over Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton stands to inherit second place from Vettel, which would leave him eight points clear of Verstappen instead of the six point advantage he would get for finishing third.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)