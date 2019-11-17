MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez unsure if he can top remarkable 2019 consistency

Marc Marquez concedes it will be tough to replicate the phenomenal consistency he displayed en route to a sixth MotoGP championship in 2019 next season.

The Spaniard rounded off a campaign to remember with a 12th win from 19 rounds, a result that secured the teams championship for Repsol Honda, while he only placed outside of the top two once.

Nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso finished some 151 points adrift of Marquez, who has no doubt 2019 will be remembered as one of the best of his career.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "It's been amazing.

"I mean 2019, I don't know if it will be the best season of my career, but one of the best for sure.

"It will be difficult to improve the consistency, there was just one crash when the leading the race.

"It's been an amazing season and to finish in a good way [is great]. The victory was important but also Repsol can celebrate the team championship, so it's something important for Repsol."

Marquez added: "I'm very, very happy. It's been the perfect season, it will be difficult to repeat it.

"Now it's time to enjoy it, then Tuesday we start the 2020 season."

Rookie Fabio Quartararo completed a fine debut campaign with a seventh podium finish after placing second and the Frenchman is confident he can do even better next season.

"Who imagined at the end of the season we will have six poles and seven podiums?" He said.

"I think nobody, we can't ask for no more. I dedicate this to my team, everyone told me I didn't deserve this season in MotoGP, I wanted to prove them wrong.

"It's unbelievable to finish this way. I'm really looking forward to next year, we will be stronger."