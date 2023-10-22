MotoGP: Johann Zarco wins in Australia to claim maiden victory in series

Zarco did a back flip off a wall as he celebrated his win in front of fans in Australia

France's Johann Zarco won a dramatic MotoGP at Australia's Phillip Island to claim his first victory in the series.

Zarco passed Jorge Martin on the final lap to take the lead as his Pramac Racing team-mate lost grip in the final stages of the race.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, riding a Ducati, finished second as title rival Martin ended up fifth.

"It's a good feeling, it's hard to believe," said Zarco, who has been racing in the series for seven years.

"After so many races I finally won, I have to take in the moment. I want to cry, but not at the moment."

Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third in a race held a day early because of bad weather being forecast on Sunday.

The sprint race, which is usually on the Saturday, was moved to Sunday. However, organisers called it off about 30 minutes before it was due to begin because of treacherous weather conditions.

It means Bagnaia's championship lead over his nearest rival Martin stands at 27 points with four rounds remaining.