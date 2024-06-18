MotoGP adds a new rung to the ladder with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup

MotoAmerica will add a new rung to the MotoGP ladder by creating the Talent Cup in 2025, a developmental series for riders aged 14 to 21. The Talent Cup becomes an official part of the 'Road to MotoGP' program as part of North America's premier road racing championship.

The Talent Cup provides an opportunity to increase American riders into MotoGP.

"We know racing high-performance motorcycles provides our young athletes more opportunities and better prepares them to race at higher levels on the 'Road to MotoGP,' " said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey in a release. "This is the first time MotoAmerica has created a class for our young riders that's on the same performance-level bike as other 'Road to MotoGP' Talent Cups worldwide. MotoAmerica was founded on the very idea of racing Moto3-type motorcycles, and now we’re finally making that concept a reality.

"I'm really excited because up to five riders will get an invitation to participate in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup selection."

Riders will compete on Moto3-type, race-ready bikes built by Krämer Motorcycles and powered by 350cc KTM engines.

The Talent Cup replaces the current Junior Cup class in the MotoAmerica Championship.

"I could not be happier than when I saw that finally, we will have a real 'Road to MotoGP' in the United States next year," said FIM President Jorge Viegas. "We need more talented American pilots, and this is the way. MotoAmerica will allow young talents to climb all the steps until reaching MotoGP and the FIM can only applaud this initiative."



The new developmental series will consist of at least six events, one in conjunction with the Red Bull Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

"Krämer Motorcycles is proud to be the spec-bike supplier of the MotoAmerica Talent Cup and to help the next generation of American road racers on their path to the world stage," said Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA. "Together with our partners in MotoAmerica, we believe we have created a machine that will elevate motorsport for American riders and be the tool that readies racers for the Red Bull Rookies Cup, FIM Moto3 World Championship, and beyond."

The race-ready bikes generate more than 50 horsepower, weigh less than 255 pounds, and can be purchased for $22,495 from the manufacturer.

“Like all of our motorcycles, the Krämer APX-350 MA is built with the single-minded purpose of winning on the racetrack, and without the compromises that come with a production-based machine,” said Markus Krämer, Founder of Krämer Motorcycles. “We believe this motorcycle is the ideal training platform for riders who are looking to advance to the international stage, and we will be proud to say one day that a World Champion started their career on a Krämer.”

