Motocross Fox Raceway 450 points, results: Jett Lawrence ties James Stewart's moto win streak

Jett Lawrence continued his domination in Round 1 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 18 of SuperMotocross, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Lawrence's win was notable in several ways: In winning his 24th consecutive moto, he tied James Stewart for the third-longest streak, he has never been beaten in overall results on this track, he's set himself up as the favorite to win the 2024 Motocross title, and he now has an advantage in SuperMotocross points totaling more than a full round. After sweeping Pala, Lawrence is 54 points ahead of Chase Sexton.

For the first time in more than five decades, brothers finished first and second in the 450 division in Motocross, with Hunter Lawrence finishing second in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2. Midway through the event, Hunter challenged Jett in his quest to be the one to end his brother's perfect streak, but he faded after his challenge and finished 41 seconds off the pace. These solid runs and the 42 points move him to seventh in SuperMotocross standings.

Chase Sexton had one of the most adventurous afternoons at the track. He crashed twice in Moto 1 but had enough speed to finish fourth. He was Jett's closest competition at the end of Moto 2 in a mirror of how the 2023 season began.

Motocross: Haiden Deegan declared winner at Fox Raceway four hours after end of 250 race

Haiden Deegan’s victory in Moto 2 was under review after he rode off course in that race and may not have slowed sufficiently.

Dan Beaver ,

Dylan Ferrandis quietly finished fourth with results of seventh and fifth in the two motos. Combined with three feature results from Supercross, Ferrandis is on a five-race, top-10 streak.

Rounding out the top five was Justin Barcia, who achieved his place of honor with consistent sixth-place finishes in both races. Barcia has now finished sixth or better in his last six features.

Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 1 in Pala, California:

Here is the finishing order of Round 1 in Pala:

1. Jett Lawrence (1-1)

2. Hunter Lawrence (2 - 3)

3. Chase Sexton (4 - 2)

4. Dylan Ferrandis (7 - 5)

5. Justin Barcia (6 - 6)

6. Justin Cooper (5 - 8)

7. Jason Anderson (10 - 4)

8. Aaron Plessinger (3 - 12)

9. Malcolm Stewart (8 - 7)

10. Phillip Nicoletti (9 - 9)

11. Freddie Noren (13 - 10)

12. Marshal Weltin (16 - 11)

13. Cullin Park (12 - 15)

14. Dean Wilson (11 - 16)

15. Christian Craig (15 - 17)

16. Romain Pape (20 - 13)

17. Grant Harlan (17 - 18)

18. Shane McElrath (30 - 14)

19. Derek Kelley (14 - 40)

20. Jerry Robin (18 - 22)

21. Max Miller (27 - 19)

22. Justin Hill (19 - 26)

23. Scotty Verhaeghe (24 - 20)

24. Kyle Chisholm (28 - 21)

25. Jake Masterpool (21 - 39)

26. Brad West (25 - 25)

27. Lorenzo Locurcio (29 - 23)

28. Zack Williams (23 - 32)

29. Robbie Wageman (26 - 31)

30. Bryce Hammond (31 - 27)

31. Ryder Floyd (22 - 36)

32. Luke Kalaitzian (34 - 28)

33. Henry Miller (32 - 30)

34. Anthony Rodriguez (40 - 24)

35. Dayton Briggs (33 - 34)

36. Bryce Shelly (39 - 29)

37. Joel Wightman (35 - 33)

38. Josh Boaz (36 - 35)

39. Josh Mosiman (37 - 37)

40. Colton Eigenmann (38 - 38)

