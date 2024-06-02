Motocross 2024 Hangtown 450 points, results: Chase Sexton snatches red plate from Jett Lawrence

Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence each crashed on Lap 1 of a moto in the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, but Sexton recovered to sweep the races and earn maximum points. A rider other than Lawrence will carry the red plate for the first time in more than a year.

The accidents were not equal. Lawrence crashed hard on a downhill segment in Moto 1. He damaged his bike and suffered a slight injury to his leg. With those handicaps, he was unable to climb into a points position. Sexton maneuvered through the field from fifth on Lap 1 to take the lead with three remaining in the first race and snapped Lawrence's 24-race moto win streak.

Race 2 was more dramatic. Sexton fell on Lap 1. He did not damage his bike but remounted dead last. He climbed to 25th at the end of Lap 1, was in the points (18th) one lap later, and cracked the top 10 by Lap 4. Sexton found his rhythm and kept charging until he passed teammate Aaron Plessinger, who had three laps remaining to sweep the motos and earn maximum points.

Lawrence's afternoon was less lucrative. He failed to earn any points in the first moto, and riding hurt, finished only sixth in Moto 1. With only 16 points added to his total, Lawrence fell to sixth in the standings. He trails Sexton by 24, the equivalent of almost one entire moto. Sexton remains the leader in combined SuperMotocross points by 20 over Sexton.

Hunter Lawrence was the rider Sexton passed with four to go in Moto 1, and he held on to finish second. He battled with Jason Anderson for most of the second race and could not separate from the battle before finishing fourth. However, that was enough to give him second place in the overall standings.

MX 2024 Rd 02 Hangtown Chase Sexton passes Hunter Lawrence.jpg

Chase Sexton ends Jett Lawrence's win streak at Hangtown, Haiden Deegan wins 250s

Chase Sexton crashed on Lap 1 of Moto 2 and then charged through the field. He goes worst to first.

Dan Beaver ,

Aaron Plessinger seemed to be on his way to victory in Moto 2. He took the lead from holeshot winner Justin Cooper on Lap 1 and rode off to a comfortable distance from most of the field. He relaxed too much with a substantial lead over Cooper and allowed his teammate Sexton to catch up.

Cooper showed signs of strength in both motos. He finished fourth in the first race and was third in Moto 2. Last year, Cooper finished second in the 250 division at Hangtown, and was coming off with a seventh-place result at Fox Raceway in his 450 debut.

Jason Anderson narrowly missed the top five last week in Pala, California. He would squander the opportunity at Hangtown, where he finished third in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2.

With a 12th-place finish in Race 1 and 11th in Moto 2, Christian Craig climbed back into the top 20 in SuperMotocross points.

Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 2 in Rancho Cordova, California:

Results

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 2 in Hangtown:

1. Chase Sexton (1-1)

2. Hunter Lawrence (2-4)

3. Aaron Plessinger (5-2)

4. Justin Cooper (4-3)

5. Jason Anderson (3-5)

6. Dylan Ferrandis (6-8)

7. Justin Barcia (8-7)

8. Malcolm Stewart (7-9)

9. Freddie Noren (9-10)

10. Christian Craig (12-11)

11. Grant Harlan (11-12)

12. Jett Lawrence (24-6)

13. Harri Kullas (15-13)

14. Derek Kelley (13-15)

15. Justin Hill (16-14)

16. Marshal Weltin (14-16)

17. Phillip Nicoletti (10-40)

18. Anthony Rodriguez (19-18)

19. Cullin Park (18-19)

20. Romain Pape (26-17)

21. Kyle Chisholm (17-23)

22. Jerry Robin (20-21)

23. Lorenzo Locurcio (23-20)

24. Shane McElrath (21-24)

25. Tristan Purdon (28-22)

26. Ryder Floyd (25-27)

27. Max Miller (29-25)

28. Bryce Shelly (22-36)

29. Zack Williams (31-28)

30. Ayden Shive (30-29)

31. Scotty Verhaeghe (27-35)

32. Zac Watson (34-30)

33. Brad West (40-26)

34. Josh Mosiman (32-34)

35. CJ Tucker (35-32)

36. Jeff Walker (37-31)

37. Colton Eigenmann (38-33)

38. Robbie Wageman (33-38)

39. Tyler Stepek (36-39)

40. Jake Masterpool (39-37)

