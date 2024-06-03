Motocross 2024 Hangtown 250 points, results: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle split motos

Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle split the motos in the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, but Deegan claimed the overall victory for the second time in as many Pro Motocross rounds.

Deegan set out to end the speculation that the 250 Pro Motocross season would be wide open. Last week in Pala, California, Deegan suggested that with Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper graduating from the class, he would be the rider to beat. Through the first three and one-third motos of 2024, he was correct. A vicious crash on Lap 11 of Moto 2 allowed Vialle to slip past him and claim the race victory.

But Vaille's moto win was not enough to secure the overall victory after the 2024 Supercross East champion finished fourth in the first race. Vialle's Achilles Heel at Hangtown was his starts; he was forced to overcome a 10th-place starting position in Moto 1 and an eighth in Moto 2.

Levi Kitchen showed consistency in the two motos, finishing third in each and third overall. He needed to gain some of the raw speed shown at Pala in the season opener but has plenty of time, with nine rounds remaining, to find his rhythm.

MX 2024 Rd 02 Hangtown Chase Sexton 1.jpg

Motocross 2024 Hangtown 450 points, results: Chase Sexton snatches red plate from Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence crashed in Moto 1 at Hangtown and failed to earn any points as Chase Sexton swept the motos.

Dan Beaver ,

So far, the highlight of Chance Hymas' career was the holeshot earned in Moto 1 at Hangtown. Hymas converted that into 14 laps led at the start of the race, and was the class of the field while Deegan overcame a seventh-place starting position. He held on and finished second in that race and was fourth in Moto 2. Hymas and Kitchen tied in points, but Hymas lost out on the tiebreaker.

Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five with a seventh in Moto 1 and a fifth in Moto 2. Last week, Shimoda was sixth overall at Fox Raceway, so he is slowly creeping up the chart.

MX 2024 Rd 01 Fox Raceway Pala Haiden Deegan leads Tom Vialle.JPG

American Motorcycle Association explains Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle penalty discrepancy at Fox Raceway

In this week’s SMX Insider, Mike Pelletier explained why Tom Vialle was penalized while Haiden Deegan was not.

Dan Beaver ,

Joey Savatgy was poised to give Triumph Motorcycles their first podium in Pro Motocross until a mechanical issue sidelined him in Moto 1. Hindered by a poor gate pick in the second race, he finished seventh in Moto 2 and 14th overall.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 2 in Rancho Cordova, California:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Hangtown.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 2 in Hangtown:

1. Haiden Deegan (1 - 2)

2. Tom Vialle (4 - 1)

3. Levi Kitchen (3 - 3)

4. Chance Hymas (2 - 4)

5. Jo Shimoda (7 - 5)

6. Pierce Brown (5 – 10)

7. Jalek Swoll (8 - 8)

8. Ty Masterpool (6 - 11)

9. Julien Beaumer (9 - 9)

10. Casey Cochran (12 - 12)

11. Nate Thrasher (10 - 14)

12. Daxton Bennick (11 - 15)

13. Jordon Smith (32 - 6)

14. Joseph Savatgy (35 - 7)

15. Ryder DiFrancesco (14 - 18)

16. Nicholas Romano (17 - 16)

17. Dilan Schwartz (15 - 19)

18. Mark Fineis (33 - 13)

19. Coty Schock (13 - 24)

20. Brock Bennett (18 - 20)

21. Talon Hawkins (16 - 25)

22. Jett Reynolds (27 - 17)

23. Ryder McNabb (19 - 21)

24. Marcus Phelps (20 - 38)

25. Joshua Varize (21 - 39)

26. Slade Smith (24 - 22)

27. Cameron Durow (25 - 23)

28. Crockett Myers (26 - 27)

29. Wyatt Mattson (23 - 30)

30. Matti Jorgensen (28 - 28)

31. Max Sanford (30 - 31)

32. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (22 - 40)

33. Blake Gardner (38 - 26)

34. Lux Turner (36 - 29)

35. Stav Orland (34 - 32)

36. Thomas Welch (31 - 36)

37. Evan Ferry (29 - #)

38. Slade Varola (37 - 35)

39. Gavin Brough (# - 33)

40. Tre Fierro (# - 34)

41. Leo Tucker (# - 37)

42. Hardy Munoz (39 - #)

43. Preston Boespflug (40 - #)

