Motocross 2024 Fox Raceway 250 points, results: Haiden Deegan sweeps motos and makes a statement

Haiden Deegan swept the motos at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, to score his third Pro Motocross National victory but had to wait nearly four hours for the results to be official.

The finishing order was under review after Deegan rode off track late in Moto 2, causing officials to deliberate whether he slowed sufficiently while off course. They eventually decided in Deegan's favor, and he heads to Rancho Cordova, California, for the Hangtown Classic with the red plate.

A penalty for Deegan would have given Levi Kitchen the overall win. He finished second in both motos, but had Deegan been demoted one position, Kitchen would have had the tiebreaking better Moto 2 result. Kitchen led the most laps in Moto 1 until he was forced to slow momentarily to remove a course marker stuck in his boot.

Kitchen now holds the lead in the SuperMotocross standings by 21 points.

Fresh off his Supercross 250 East championship, Tom Vialle finished fourth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2 to take the final position on the podium. He ended the 2023 season with a podium in the Ironman Nationals in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and picked up where he left off.

Haiden Deegan’s victory in Moto 2 was under review after he rode off course in that race and may not have slowed sufficiently.

Chance Hymas tied Vialle in points at Fox Raceway but was awarded fourth via the tiebreaker after finishing third in the first race and fourth in Moto 2. This is Hymas' best Pro Motocross overall result, bettering his fifth-place finish last year in Thunder Valley.

Jalek Swoll rounded out the top five in fifth after finishing sixth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. Swoll was in contention for the overall podium late in the race before Vialle and Hymas overtook him. Triumph's quest for that elusive podium will continue for at least one more round.

Swoll was not alone this round, however. After being denied the chance to ride in the 250 divisional Supercross championship, Joey Savatgy finished fifth in Moto 1 but ran crashed early in the second race to finish outside the top 10. His 5-13 put him ninth in the overall standings.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 1 in Pala, California:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Pala.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 1 in Pala:

1. Haiden Deegan (1 - 1)

2. Levi Kitchen (2 - 2)

3. Tom Vialle (4 - 3)

4. Chance Hymas (3 - 4)

5. Jalek Swoll (6 - 5)

6. Jo Shimoda (8 - 6)

7. Nate Thrasher (11 - 7)

8. Pierce Brown (10 - 8)

9. Joseph Savatgy (5 - 13)

10. Ryder DiFrancesco (9 - 12)

11. Julien Beaumer (13 - 9)

12. Mark Fineis (14 - 11)

13. Jordon Smith (7 - 18)

14. Dilan Schwartz (12 - 15)

15. Ty Masterpool (24 - 10)

16. Jett Reynolds (16 - 16)

17. Daxton Bennick (20 - 14)

18. Coty Schock (19 - 17)

19. Casey Cochran (15 - 21)

20. Lux Turner (17 - 35)

21. Nicholas Romano (18 - 40)

22. Ryder McNabb (36 - 19)

23. Talon Hawkins (35 - 20)

24. Brock Bennett (21 - 25)

25. Preston Boespflug (22 - 22)

26. CJ Benard (23 - 23)

27. Slade Smith (31 - 26)

28. Kyle Wise (30 - 27)

29. Reven Gordon (28 - 29)

30. Crockett Myers (27 - 30)

31. Cameron Durow (26 - 34)

32. Gavin Brough (29 - 32)

33. Max Sanford (34 - 28)

34. Hardy Munoz (39 - 24)

35. Anthony Bourdon (25 - 39)

36. Slade Varola (33 - 33)

37. Evan Ferry (32 - 37)

38. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (40 - 31)

39. Marcus Phelps (38 - 36)

40. Ashton Bloxom (37 - 38)

