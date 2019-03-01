Motivation abounds as No. 11 Texas Tech tackles TCU

Late-season games qualify as meaningful in different ways, depending on where a team happens to sit in the standings.

When No. 11 Texas Tech travels to TCU for Saturday afternoon's game in Fort Worth that definition of meaningful ranges from a shot at history to desperation.

The Red Raiders are in a new and lofty position after surviving an 84-80 overtime decision against Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Tech (23-5, 11-4) climbed into a tie with Kansas State for first place in the Big 12 Conference race, a game in front of Baylor and 14-time reigning champion Kansas.

The Horned Frogs (18-10, 6-9), on the other hand, may need to win their final three games to solidify a realistic chance to reach the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

So which motivation is strongest -- the chance to take another step toward a program's first-ever Big 12 crown or just sheer survival?

"We have to put the work in for this moment," said Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti, who was a key vs. OSU with 20 points, anchored by a 12-for-12 night at the foul line. "We've got to put the work in every single day. Come out and play hard, which we didn't do (Wednesday). We just have to turn around and think about the next game."

Meanwhile, TCU must quickly get over its last outing. Or maybe escaping the stigma of the last several would be even better.

Three weeks ago, the unpredictable Frogs were 17-6 going into a Big Monday matchup against Kansas. A near upset fizzled when the Jayhawks prevailed in overtime, and TCU has since bounced back and forth, knocking off Iowa State in between road losses to Big 12 cellar-dwellers Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

The loss to the Mountaineers on Tuesday came in triple overtime.

"We need to win every game," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "I just wish we would've played better. ... I think we are a better team than what we played (Tuesday)."

The Frogs couldn't manage to do what Tech did -- win when it wasn't at its best.

After a 29-point blowout win against Kansas last Saturday, the Red Raiders were much more human on Wednesday. The struggles were apparent on both ends of the floor: Tech surrendered 17 Oklahoma State 3-pointers and never found much offensive consistency. The Raiders followed a season-best 16 3-pointers in the win over the Jayhawks by hitting a season-worst 3 of 19 on Wednesday.

"Obviously on a night when we didn't play our best, we give Oklahoma State credit for not letting us play our best," Tech coach Chris Beard said. "I'm proud of our team for finding a way to win. We found a way to win when the other team played lights out."

Sophomore wing Jarrett Culver leads Texas Tech in scoring (18.0), rebounding (6.3) and assists (3.6).

Duplicating the first meeting with TCU would be a solid blueprint for the Raiders, who won 84-65 on Jan. 28.

They raced to a 43-27 lead at halftime, limiting the Frogs to 38.1 percent (8 of 21) shooting before the break.

If anything, the close call vs. Oklahoma State -- which came on the heels of five Tech victories by double digits, four by 25 points or more -- should serve to sharpen the Raiders' focus.

"We're part of the fight in the Big 12 Conference, and now we've got to play well," Beard said.

--Field Level Media