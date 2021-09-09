How motion and play-action are a lethal combination for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

Tom Brady is going to be better in 2021 than he was in 2020.

The fact that that is even a possibility this season is a story in and of itself, but there is actual evidence to back up that preposition. First off, Brady is healthy this season, as opposed to a season ago where he was dealing with an MCL injury that required surgery this offseason. Second, Brady knows the offense better than he did a year ago, as he admitted during the summer. Third, the bulk of the starters from last year’s Super Bowl team are back and as offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich stated last week, the quarterback and his receivers are on the same page heading into the year, unlike last season.

Beyond those facts, there are some schematic elements at play. Remember after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in November, and limped into their bye week? The football world spent the next two weeks hammering Bruce Arians and the coaching staff for a lack of pre-snap motion, and a lack of play-action.

As the kids say, Arians and Leftwich read the tweets.

The Buccaneers were a different offense after the break. As Doug Farrar pointed out earlier this summer:

Late in the regular season, though, everybody got on the same page. From Weeks 14-17. the Bucs upped their play-action rate to 25.5%, 21st in the league, and averaged 11.4 yards per play with it, and 8.9 without. They also used more motion — like, a LOT more motion. From Weeks 14-17, Tampa Bay went with motion on 56.6% of their plays, good for sixth in the league, and averaged 8.0 yards per play with it, and 6.1 without. Two primary reasons the Bucs stood at a stagnant 7-5 before their Week 13 bye, and came back to win their last four regular-season games. Arians and Leftwich got even trickier in the postseason, as the Bucs used play-action on 28.5% of their plays, averaging 9.7 yards per play with it, and 6.1 without. Motion was more of a factor as well — 60.8% of their postseason plays featured motion, and though they had the same yards per play with and without it (5.7), it certainly seemed that everyone was finally reading the same playbook. The difference was particularly obvious in the passing game: With play-action, the Bucs averaged 9.3 yards per pass, second in the NFL. Without it, they averaged 7.3 yards, which was 17th. With motion, Tampa Bay averaged 6.5 yards per pass (third in the league); without it, 4.9 (30th).

Yet, what does that look like, and how did the Buccaneers utilize these elements down the stretch? Let’s dive in.

Having a method to the madness

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Simply adding motion to a concept, or using play-action, is not enough. There have to be reasons for adding these elements, or methods to the madness. For example, motion can be used for "information," and/or for "impact," as termed by ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky. How can motion offer information? Take this notion from an old New England Patriots playbook when describing a certain pre-snap movement: "This is a mechanism to try and identify the coverage and help verify pressure." What about motion for impact? That is when the offense does something either before, or at, the snap to create an advantage. Jet motion at the snap makes the defense adjust on the fly. Motioning a receiver into a stack-slot alignment gives him a free release. But don't take it from me. Maybe former quarterback and NFL analyst Tony Romo can convince you. Here is just a snipped of what he told Doug Farrar about motion this week: https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1435767650613751809 Then there is the play-action aspect. Simply calling play-action is not enough, you need to do things as an offensive play designer to get the defense thinking run pre-snap. Lining up with 10 offensive personnel on 3rd-and-19 and using play-action is not getting the defense to buy into the run before the play. Using heavy personnel and/or using play-action in favorable situations? That's a recipe for success. As a new season dawns, odds are the Buccaneers will look more like the team we saw down the stretch rather than the offense we saw before the bye. Studying their offense post-bye, one of the aspects that stands out is how Arians and Leftwich combined both movement and play-action, creating opportunities for Brady in the passing game. Let's look at some examples.

Motion for information

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

We start with this late-season play against the Atlanta Falcons, which is a good example of motion for information: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/BradyPlayActionVideo1.mp4">[/video] For this under center play-action design, Brady can be confident pre-snap that the Falcons are in man coverage. How? A few things. First is the motion before the play from wide receiver Chris Godwin, who crosses the formation from left to right. With a defender trailing Godwin across the field, Brady can surmise that Atlanta is in man. Couple that with the technique from the cornerback to the field, the cornerback in the slot and a linebacker down in the box over tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Brady has a pretty good indication of what is coming. Then there is the design of this play. with the downblock from the right tackle as part of the run action, the linebacker looks to fit this play in the hole that is created, drawing him down towards the line of scrimmage. That helps to create some room for Godwin on his crossing route. But there is still the underneath, "hole" defender, who is the inside help in this defensive structure. What draws his attention? The shallow crossing route from Antonio Brown. That brings the inside help defender down a few steps, creating even more room for Godwin on the crosser. A final point on this play relates to Brady's technique. Sure, he had a ton of information before the play to help him identify the coverage, but Brady does a very good job at snapping his head around as he comes out of the run fake, picking up the defensive structure and confirming the coverage. The end zone angle offers a good view of this: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/BradyPlayActionVideo2.mp4">[/video] You can see how Brady snaps his eyes to the right coming out of the fake to confirm his pre-snap expectations, putting him in position to make the right read and throw to Godwin.

Motion for Impact

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Two plays from Tampa Bay's win over Washington in the playoffs illustrate how Arians and Leftwich paired pre-snap movement with play-action down the stretch. Take this completion from Brady to Godwin, that highlights the concept of "motion for impact:" [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/BradyPlayActionVideo3.mp4">[/video] Prior to the snap, Brown comes in motion across the formation from right to left and is moving at the snap. As he does this, two things happen. First, Brady sees that the defense simply slides in response, and a defender does not trail Brown across the formation. That gives Brady the information portion of the play, as this is a zone coverage indicator. Second, you can see what the movement at the snap does to the defense, particularly the second-level defenders. They are reacting to the threat of the jet sweep, and as the play begins, those defenders react downhill to the threat of the handoff. That creates space for Brady to find Godwin on the crossing route behind them, another easy pitch-and-catch. One last example comes again from Wild Card Weekend, and this is an example of pre-snap movement putting a particular receiver in position to be successful. On this play, Godwin motions into a stack-slot on the right side, which gives him a free release off the line. He runs, you guessed it, a crossing route. Aided by the free release he gets free behind the second-level defenders -- who are reacting to run action in front of them -- and separates from man coverage for a huge play: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/09/BradyPlayActionVideo4.mp4">[/video] In addition to the elements already highlighted, Arians and Leftwich do a great job of selling run before the play. On this 1st-and-10 snap, Tampa Bay aligns in a "heavy" 12 personnel package, with reserve tackle Joe Haeg aligned as a tight end on the left side next to Gronkowski. Washington, as you might expect, responds with base personnel and when the Buccaneers show a counter design after the snap, the second-level defenders sell out. And it is understandable, given that all the pre-snap cues from the offense are screaming "hey, we're going to run the football on this play." Instead, Godwin motions into the stack-slot, gets a free release, and gets open for a touchdown. We'll get to see this offense back in action as the NFL season kicks off Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. A team that, well, is starting a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the football. You can bet on seeing some plays like these as the game unfolds.

