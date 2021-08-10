Motion filed for Quince to serve sentence

Aug. 9—A Crossville man walked away from a court-ordered recovery treatment program and then got arrested for the same type of crime. A state prosecutor in response filed a motion to keep the man behind bars and to serve his jail sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Amanda Hunter filed a motion for Frank Henry Quince, 49, Cary Rd., to finishing his sentence in jail.

In March 2020, Quince was arrested and charged with threatening three persons with a golf club, knife and box cutter. In that incident, the victims told police they were at a car wash when Quince approached them, pulled out the golf club and started swinging it at two of the men.

He is also accused of pulling out a gun and threatening to shoot the men, according to reports at the time. A video from a nearby business backed up the victim's stories.

Quince pled guilty to reckless aggravated assault in the September 2020 and received a two-year sentence to serve. That prior December Quince was arrested after being accused of chasing occupants in a vehicle in the Woodmere Mall parking lot with a knife. Police were told that Quince pulled out the knife and threatened a friend during the confrontation.

Quince pleaded guilty to the December incident and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation.

In November 2018, Quince pleaded guilty to an information charging felony possession of a weapon by a felon, and to theft of property, and received a three-year sentence.

A condition of the September 2020 guilty plea was a furlough to attend a long-term in-house recovery/treatment program which Quince did. But, he is accused of leaving the program and not reporting back to court.

On July 17, Quince was arrested on aggravated assault and criminal trespassing charges following an incident on Vaughn St. A resident reported a man identified as Quince threatened him with a machete in the victim's front yard.

Those charges are pending in General Sessions Court but led up to the state filing a motion that Quince remain in custody to serve his 2020 sentence.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com