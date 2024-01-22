How moths could be used to grow the next generation of pandemic vaccines

Deploying moths as “living bioreactors” could allow scientists to develop pandemic vaccines within 100 days of a new virus emerging, experts have said.

A Spanish biotech company is using the insects, better known for devouring wardrobe classics, in a new vaccine production technique described as cheaper, simpler and faster than current approaches.

The moths are used in a similar way to chicken eggs, which have been used to make influenza shots for some 80 years. But instead of replicating the vaccine inside fertilised eggs, scientists are using moth chrysalises to grow it.

Not only do the moths produce more vaccine antigens more quickly, but they can be used to grow a much wider variety than chicken eggs. This could make it easier to set up in lower-resource settings.

“It’s cheap, simple and efficient,” Dr José Escribano, founder of the biotech Algenex, told the Telegraph.

This week the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness (Cepi), backed the approach with a £2.5 million grant.

It’s part of the organisation’s “100 Day Mission” – a global project which aims to make sure we can respond to the next pandemic by making safe, effective vaccines within 100 days.

The moth technology is already used in some animal vaccines, including a shot for the lethal rabbit hemorrhagic disease.

The approach involves modifying a baculovirus – a pathogen which infects insects but is harmless for people and animals – with the genetic instructions to produce an antigen of a given virus.

This modified virus is then inserted into the moth chrysalis by robots, which can inject 6,000 moth cocoons per hour.

Inside the insect the cells react to the virus, where it replicates at a rapid rate and produces antigens at a far faster rate than bioreactors can.

“After three to five days, you have the maximum peak of the protein [the antigen],” said Dr Escribano.

He added that each pupa should produce between five and 10 vaccine doses, while a single chicken egg equates to just one flu shot.

The approach is used to create protein-based vaccines, not the mRNA shots developed by firms including BioNTech and Moderna to protect against Covid-19.

Cepi, which described the chrysalis as “living bioreactors”, said this new approach could save critical time and allow more vaccines to be manufactured and distributed quickly in another pandemic situation.

“With new and re-emerging infectious diseases posing continual threats, the need for swift access to vaccines is critical to protecting vulnerable populations worldwide,” said Ingrid Kromann, the organisation’s acting executive director for manufacturing and supply chain.

The approach is based on precedent. Baculoviruses have long been used in vaccine development because they are harmless for people; the Novavax Covid shot (approved far later than Moderna of BioNTech due to scale up issues in the bioreactor) included a baculovirus modified to include the Sars-Cov-2 spike protein.

Prof Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said that creating a “living bioreactor” was a “real and perfectly respectable direction” to take.

“[It’s] not as exotic as the ‘moth’ thing makes it sound – any team looking for robust ways of faithfully making large protein batches for a vaccine strategy might compare tissue culture production in human, yeast, bacterial, insect cells,” he said.

Prof Edward Parker, the co-director of the Vaccine Centre and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, added: “The chrysalis-based system has several adaptations that aim to simplify and enhance current methods, so it will be interesting to see where this leads.”

Similar approaches are already taking place elsewhere. Some teams, including scientists at Chulalongkorn university in Bangkok, have used plants instead of insects to replicate the viral components needed for a vaccine.

There are also hopes of deploying this sort of technology for other conditions; Dr Escribano said his team are also using the platform to make a durability molecule for stroke patients, while the group in Thailand are trying to use plants to produce snake antivenom.

But others are less convinced about whether this technology can truly accelerate vaccine development. Prof Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading, said the approach “formally is not new”, as previous companies have offered similar technologies but gone out of business.

“Other emerging technologies, most notably the mRNA vaccines, do not need biologics manufacture at all so the need for rapid protein production goes away,” he added. “In all, while it’s another technology that may have its niche, it is unlikely to be a gamechanger of any sort.”

The latest grant from Cepi is intended to be a proof of concept. Algenex will conduct a pre-clinical study for an influenza vaccine to demonstrate the technology’s potential to be rapidly deployed in a pandemic situation.

“[This funding] allows us to fully unlock the potential of our platform, enabling the development of the next generation of globally accessible human vaccines,” said Dr Escribano.

