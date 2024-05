Who should be Motherwell's player of the year?

[BBC]

It's been an up and down season for Motherwell, but who do you think deserves to be named the club's player of the year?

Theo Bair has been banging them in, while Blair Spittal has been integral for the Fir Park side.

Can you choose between the pair, or does someone else deserve the nod? Have your say here.