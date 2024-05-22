Motherwell's Kelly named in provisional Scotland Euros squad

[Getty Images]

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has been named in Steve Clarke’s provisional 28-man Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

Kelly made his Scotland debut in a friendly against France in October 2023 and is one of four keepers in the squad, alongside Angus Gunn and Hearts duo Zander Clark and Craig Gordon.

The squad will be cut to 26 players before the tournament itself, where Scotland take on Germany (14 June), Switzerland (19 June) and Hungary (23 June) in Group A.