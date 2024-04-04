Motherwell's bottom six place could be confirmed this weekend

Despite improved fortunes in 2024, Motherwell's faint hopes of sneaking into the top six have seemingly slipped away in recent weeks.

As such, their place in the bottom half of the table post-split could be confirmed this weekend.

Defeat to sixth-placed Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday would guarantee bottom six football for the Fir Park side, as would a Hibs win at home to St Johnstone.

Either outcome would mean Motherwell will spend the final five games of the season facing off against teams fighting for the lives at the wrong end of the table.