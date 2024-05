Motherwell striker Laura Berry has picked up the penultimate SWPL player of the month award.

Berry, who is on loan from Rangers, wins the award for the first time following her maiden nomination.

She was a key figure with three three goals as Motherwell went unbeaten in April, winning two of their three matches.

Berry takes the prize ahead of fellow nominees Murphy Agnew (Celtic), Georgia Hunter (Hearts), and Bayley Hutchison (Aberdeen).