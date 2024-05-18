Advertisement
Motherwell v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

  • All three league meetings between Motherwell and St Johnstone this season have been drawn; the last fixture to be drawn four times in a Scottish top-flight campaign was Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2011-12 (Dundee v Kilmarnock could also be drawn four times this season).

  • St Johnstone have only lost one of their last eight league meetings with Motherwell (W3 D4), and are unbeaten in their last three such away visits (W2 D1).

  • After their 4-1 win over Livingston, Motherwell are looking to win back-to-back home league games for just a second time this season, after doing so in their first two such matches.

  • St Johnstone must win this match and hope Ross County fail to beat Aberdeen to avoid a place in the play-offs. The Saints have, however, lost 19 league games this season, last losing 20+ in a top-flight campaign in 2001-02 (27), when they were last relegated.

  • St Johnstone’s Craig Levein has lost each of his last four MD38 games in the Scottish top-flight, twice with Dundee United (2007-08, 2008-08) and twice with Hearts (2017-18, 2018-19). He last avoided defeat on the final matchday in a season in the top tier in 2006-07, when his Dundee United side drew 0-0 with Motherwell, while his last such win was also over Motherwell with Hearts in 2003-04 (3-2).

