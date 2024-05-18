Motherwell v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

All three league meetings between Motherwell and St Johnstone this season have been drawn; the last fixture to be drawn four times in a Scottish top-flight campaign was Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2011-12 (Dundee v Kilmarnock could also be drawn four times this season).

St Johnstone have only lost one of their last eight league meetings with Motherwell (W3 D4), and are unbeaten in their last three such away visits (W2 D1).

After their 4-1 win over Livingston, Motherwell are looking to win back-to-back home league games for just a second time this season, after doing so in their first two such matches.

St Johnstone must win this match and hope Ross County fail to beat Aberdeen to avoid a place in the play-offs. The Saints have, however, lost 19 league games this season, last losing 20+ in a top-flight campaign in 2001-02 (27), when they were last relegated.