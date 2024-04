Adam Devine (knee) is a doubt for Motherwell while Callum Slattery (knee), Harry Paton (ankle), Barry Maguire (chest) and Adam Montgomery (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Will Fish has recovered from a virus to take his place in the Hibernian squad. Dylan Vente has returned to training while Lewis Miller is maybe another week away as Luke Amos and Jake Doyle-Hayes make their way back to fitness.