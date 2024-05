Unsurprisingly following a 5-1 thrashing of Ross County in Dingwall, Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell names an unchanged side for tonight's trip to Easter Road.

Jack Vale returns from suspension but must make do with a place on the bench.

Blair Spittal will look to add to his impressive haul of 11 assists - only Matt O'Riley has more in this season's Premiership - while Theo Bair will bid to burnish his 15-goal league tally.