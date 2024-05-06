Motherwell trio make TOTW

[BBC]

It was a stellar Steelmen showing on Saturday as Motherwell condemned Livingston to life in the second tier.

Hardly surprising to see Theo Bair make this team after his brace. A confident penalty and acrobatic header make it 15 for the season for a player transformed.

His second was crafted by a fine cross from Georgie Gent, who has become a fan favourite after a series of fantastic performances.

For Sam Nicholson, his spot was earned simply by his majestic strike in the first half. Some way to make the most of a rare start.