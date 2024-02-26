Motherwell supporters groups oppose loss of fan-ownership

Motherwell supporters' groups have launched a joint opposition of any plans to take the club out of fan-ownership.

Well Society members have been asked to give their views on the prospect of losing their majority shareholder status.

The Fir Park club launched an external investment campaign earlier this year, and have since identified two potential deals that would take the Society's shareholding from 71% to below half.

A joint statement from Motherwell Bois, East Stand Motherwell collective and the Block E ultras group read: “As a collective we believe that supporter and community ownership is in the best long-term interest of the club.

“Whilst others may challenge this narrative for the hope of short-term glory, our position is firm and unyielding.

“Since 2011, the Well Society have taken that work to the next level ensuring that, unlike others in Scotland who have received ‘significant’ external investment, we have remained a financially stable Premiership club.

“Whilst we welcome further investment into the football club, that must come from sources that won’t tarnish our values, that will embrace our heritage, and not from those that may see our club as a short-term playground for their private investment.

“Any investment proposal should not be to the detriment of what makes Motherwell Football Club a recognised important pillar of our community; a club that promotes positive mental health, holds out a hand to those in times of need and provides a much-needed sense of belonging to fans near and far.

“Any investment should not result in us parting with our majority shareholding.

“Motherwell Football Club is more than 90 minutes on a Saturday. Through fan ownership, we can ensure that every single decision made is with the fans’ best interests at heart.

“We must protect that at all costs. we back the Well Society and the wider fan-base to come together to grow our club, and to drive us forward into the future.”