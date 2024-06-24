Motherwell sign 'leader' Gordon from St Johnstone

Motherwell have announced the signing of defender Liam Gordon from St Johnstone on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old captained the Perth side to Premiership survival last season, but turned down a new deal, instead opting to move to Fir Park.

Gordon made 201 appearances for St Johnstone and lifted both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup during his long spell at McDiarmid Park.

"We have been working to bring Liam to the club for a number of weeks now," Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell said.

"I've spoken with people who know Liam really well and they all speak highly of him as a person, as well as a player.

"He is a leader and someone who gives everything for the badge. It’s that sort of mentality that we need in our team.

"We’ve brought in a player who was skipper at a team in our league last season, I think that really shows how good a move this is."