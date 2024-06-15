Motherwell sign Koutroumbis after Glory exit

Johnny Koutroumbis (right) had time out of the game with thyroid cancer [Getty Images]

Australian right-back Johnny Koutroumbis has signed a two-year contract with Motherwell after leaving Perth Glory in his homeland.

The 26-year-old spent two years with the A-League side after previously playing for West Adelaide, Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell told his club website that "a lot of work" had gone into bringing Koutroumbis to Fir Park.

"Johnny is a good player who has a wealth of experience in a good league," he said. "I've spoken with him and he is very ambitious.

"We both feel this is an excellent opportunity for him to develop and push into that next chapter of his career. He's came to the other side of the world, which is a lot of commitment.

Koutroumbis, who had a spell out of the game after contracting thyroid cancer in 2018, has been capped by Australia at Under-23 level made 24 appearances, 21 of them starts, as Glory finished bottom of the A-League last season.