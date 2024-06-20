Motherwell sign forward Stuparevic

Filip Stuparevic (right) playing for Serbia Under-21s [Getty Images]

Motherwell have signed Serbian forward Filip Stuparevic on a two-year deal, with the option of a third season.

Stuparevic, 23, was most recently at Slovenia's Domzale and was with Watford earlier in his career.

He scored six goals in 22 appearances last season and has been capped up to under-21 level by his country.

Fellow forward Zach Robinson has already joined Motherwell on a two-year deal this week while midfielders Ross Callachan and Tom Sparrow and defenders Kofi Balmer and John Koutroumbis have also been recruited.