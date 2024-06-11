Motherwell sign defender Kofi Balmer

Motherwell have signed centre-half Kofi Balmer on a two-year deal, with the option of another 12 months.

The 23-year-old arrives at Fir Park as a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace.

He spent the first half last season on loan at Port Vale in League One before dropping a division to join AFC Wimbledon.

The Northern Irishman played 17 games for Wimbledon, scoring once.

"There was a lot of interest from other clubs, so it tells you we've got a good player on our hands," manager Stuart Kettlewell told the Motherwell website.

"He's played a lot of football for a boy his age but we still think with our coaching we can get more out of Kofi and make him even better."