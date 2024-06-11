Advertisement

Motherwell sign defender Kofi Balmer

Motherwell have signed centre-half Kofi Balmer on a two-year deal, with the option of another 12 months.

The 23-year-old arrives at Fir Park as a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace.

He spent the first half last season on loan at Port Vale in League One before dropping a division to join AFC Wimbledon.

The Northern Irishman played 17 games for Wimbledon, scoring once.

"There was a lot of interest from other clubs, so it tells you we've got a good player on our hands," manager Stuart Kettlewell told the Motherwell website.

"He's played a lot of football for a boy his age but we still think with our coaching we can get more out of Kofi and make him even better."

Kofi Balmer in action for Port Vale
Balmer made 12 starts for Port Vale last season before moving on to AFC Wimbledon [Getty Images]