Motherwell sign defender Kofi Balmer
Motherwell have signed centre-half Kofi Balmer on a two-year deal, with the option of another 12 months.
The 23-year-old arrives at Fir Park as a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace.
He spent the first half last season on loan at Port Vale in League One before dropping a division to join AFC Wimbledon.
The Northern Irishman played 17 games for Wimbledon, scoring once.
"There was a lot of interest from other clubs, so it tells you we've got a good player on our hands," manager Stuart Kettlewell told the Motherwell website.
"He's played a lot of football for a boy his age but we still think with our coaching we can get more out of Kofi and make him even better."