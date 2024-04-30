Motherwell lose appeal against Vale sending off

Motherwell have failed with a bid to have Jack Vale's red card overturned.

The Welsh forward, on loan from Blackburn Rovers, was dismissed for a high challenge 56 minutes into Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Pittodrie.

He will miss games against Livingston and Ross County after a Scottish Football Association appeal hearing went against him.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell had described referee Craig Napier’s decision as "laughable", saying: "Jack MacKenzie comes steaming into Jack Vale, I thought it might have been our foul."