Motherwell will open the new season in Group G of the Premier Sports Cup where they face Championship side Partick Thistle as well as Montrose, Edinburgh City and Clyde.

The group stage gets under way on the weekend of 13-14 July and wraps up on 27-28 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up join European participants Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren in the last 16 on the weekend of August 17-18.