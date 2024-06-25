Motherwell launch 'like never before' home kit

Motherwell have unveiled their new "like never before" home kit for next season.

The strip, while similar to Motherwell's home kit from a century ago, features the traditional colours of claret and amber but enters "uncharted territory" with the design.

Featuring a white collar and cuffs, the top of the home shirt - the shoulders and upper chest - are completely claret.

Below that, bisected with a horizontal white line, remains the traditional amber.

The word ‘Steelmen’ remains imprinted on the back of the neck, while a hexagon shape is embossed throughout the top.

This year’s shorts are all claret, with a white hooped trim, while the socks are also hooped.