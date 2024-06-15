Motherwell land Australian defender Koutroumbis

[Getty Images]

Motherwell have added another defender to their ranks this week after signing Australian stopper Johnny Koutroumbis on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old - capped at under-23 level by Australia - moves to Fir Park from A-League side Perth Glory.

The move comes after former Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer joined on a free transfer earlier this week.

“There has been a lot of work to get Johnny here,” manager Stuart Kettlewell told the official Motherwell website.

“Johnny is a good player who has a wealth of experience in a good league. I’ve spoken with him and he is very ambitious.

“We both feel this is an excellent opportunity for him to develop and push into that next chapter of his career.

“He’s now got plenty time to adjust and settle before the competitive season begins.”