Motherwell to face Livingston in pre-season friendly

Motherwell's pre-season preparations will include a friendly with recently relegated Livingston.

The West Lothian side will travel to Fir Park on Saturday, 6 July.

Stuart Kettlewell's men return to training on 18 June before travelling to the Netherlands for a two-week camp.

There they will face Dutch sides FC Twente and DSVD Deuringen.