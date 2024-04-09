Advertisement

'Motherwell defeat leaves Dundee on the ropes in top-six hunt'

Daniel Smith - Fan writer
·1 min read
Dundee fan's voice
[BBC]

Dundee dropped points from a winning position and conceded late goals again, as Motherwell came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Dens Park.

It's a story that's haunted us all season.

At one stage, we looked like we would secure a top-six finish with two games to spare and also close the gap on St Mirren in fifth place.

Instead, Saturday became a total washout for the Dee, even if our pitch did survive the onslaught of rain on the city.

Even Luke McCowan scoring straight from a corner kick will not be spoken about the way it would have, had we won.

In a nutshell, it was a dire result, which leaves us on the ropes as we try to claim the last top-six spot.

With Rangers visiting Dens Park on Wednesday and an away trip to Aberdeen at the weekend, it looks a daunting task for the club to secure the league position they deserve.

