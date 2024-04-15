Motherwell 2-1 Dundee United: What the managers said

Motherwell manager Paul Brownlie

"It was a tough game, we knew it would be so I'm delighted to pick up the tree points at the start of what'll be a big week for us.

"We've got strength and depth in the squad, it was difficult to pick a starting XI.

"We've got character in abundance, it would have been easy to feel sorry for ourselves [after the equaliser went in] but the strength of character shown form the players was magnificent."

Dundee United manager Suzy Shepherd

"I don't think we started great, I thought Motherwell were by far the better team in the second half and I felt we were lucky to go into half time at 0-0.

"In the second half we came out and I thought it was night and day compared to the first half. We worked our socks off and got ourselves back in the game. The frustrating thing is that only minutes later we concede.

"I can't fault the work and effort from the players, they put a shift in. There were positives to take but no points and we need to start getting points on the board."