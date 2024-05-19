Motherwell 1-2 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Motherwell had nothing to play for here except eighth place, and they end the season ninth.

It's been a mixed campaign filled with lots of goals, with Stuart Kettlewell's side proving themselves capable of scoring plenty, but conceding too many too.

Their home form has been a source of frustration, but their away form a positive. In essence it's been an inconsistent campaign from the Steelmen.

The loss of Blair Spittal - who got 13 goals and 11 assists - and others like Georgie Gent means Kettlewell will have work to do on a tight budget to build a competitive squad for next campaign.

But in the depths of winter when they went 15 without a win, they would have settled for comfortably staying in the league.