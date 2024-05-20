Advertisement

Motherwell 1-2 St Johnstone: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Adama Sidibeh has scored a goal in each of his last three games in the Scottish Premiership, his longest scoring streak in the competition.

  • Motherwell have scored 23 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, only Celtic (26) and Rangers (24) have scored more in the league this season.

  • Graham Carey has assisted nine goals this season (one in this game), more than any other St Johnstone player in the Scottish Premiership.

  • Motherwell have scored 15 goals via substitutes in the top flight this season, only Rangers (16) and Celtic (21) have scored more.

  • St Johnstone have beaten Motherwell for the first time in the Scottish Premiership since 1 February 2023, a run of four games without a win.

  • Georgie Gent has now assisted two goals in four appearances in the league against St Johnstone.