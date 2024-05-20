Motherwell 1-2 St Johnstone: Key stats

Adama Sidibeh has scored a goal in each of his last three games in the Scottish Premiership, his longest scoring streak in the competition.

Motherwell have scored 23 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, only Celtic (26) and Rangers (24) have scored more in the league this season.

Graham Carey has assisted nine goals this season (one in this game), more than any other St Johnstone player in the Scottish Premiership.

Motherwell have scored 15 goals via substitutes in the top flight this season, only Rangers (16) and Celtic (21) have scored more.

St Johnstone have beaten Motherwell for the first time in the Scottish Premiership since 1 February 2023, a run of four games without a win.