Motherwell 1-1 Hibernian: Have your say

Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
No one likes talking about busts, but identifying them can help you avoid a problem down the line. Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some infield draft fades.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Andrew Luck returned to Indianapolis for a charity event, six years after he retired as the Colts quarterback. He says he's never considered making a comeback to pro football.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Whose ADP is too high? What other players could be drafted instead? Jorge Martin dives into who are the most overrated players through Round 10 going into 2024 fantasy drafts.
With just a few days left until Opening Day, Scott Pianowski ranks each MLB team based on their level of fantasy juice.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.