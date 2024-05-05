Mother and son celebrate national triathlon award

A mother and son coaching team are celebrating after their triathlon event scooped a national award.

Jacqui and Oliver Saxon, from Doncaster, picked up the 'Small Event of the Year' prize at this year's Triathlon England awards for the Crowle Triathlon.

The pair, who were inspired to take up the sport by Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee's success at the 2012 London Olympics, described the result as "outstanding".

Their event, held in Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has been running since 2018 and attracts around 100 entrants.

'So proud'

Jacqui and Oliver, who run the Animis Racing Team, said they hoped to keep numbers low, though expected the award meant it was likely to attract more interest.

Of the people who have taken part in the event she said: "They absolutely love it because it's inclusive.

"People sometimes think you have to be built like Arnold Schwarzenegger or look like the Brownlees - you don't, we get all shapes and sizes doing our triathlon.

"We've even had people doing the bike leg on a shopping bike with a basket on the front."

Asked what winning the award meant, she said: "It's outstanding, we're so proud.

"We are a true community club - an official from the awards organisation told me our event was the best triathlon of any size she'd attended."

The Crowle Triathlon takes place on 12 May.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links