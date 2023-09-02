Mother Nature wins again: Coachella Valley football game canceled for second time by weather

Coachella Valley's Aaron Ramirez (23) runs through three defenders for a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Palo Verde High School in Blythe, Calif., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

For the second time in three weeks, the Coachella Valley Arabs have seen their attempt to play a varsity football game ended by strange desert weather.

Coachella Valley's scheduled home game Friday night against San Jacinto Valley Academy was canceled by a heavy rain storm that soaked and flooded the field at Coachella Valley High School. It also flooded many of the roads in Coachella and Indio.

In the Arabs' season-opening game at Xavier Prep in Palm Desert, a monsoonal storm that brought both rain and lightning to the area caused the game to be canceled before the end of the first quarter. That means the Arabs will open Desert Valley League play next week at home against Desert Mirage having played just one full game, a 41-21 road victory over Palo Verde Valley of Blythe.

