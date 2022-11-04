Is Mother Nature rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Purdue Boilermakers?

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Purdue Boilermakers this upcoming Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. CT and there may be a third opponent entering the game besides the two teams.

That opponent is the weather forecast for West Lafayette, Ind. throughout the entirety of tomorrow. Per Accuweather, the forecast tomorrow for the game is rather gloomy. It is calling for it to be 64 degrees, which is not bad, but when paired with a 91% chance of precipitation and wind gusts up to 45-50 miles per hour, it gets a little worse.

The weather forecast has reached the point with the wind that Purdue’s athletics department sent out a tweet from their official account prohibiting any temporary tents or structures due to the fear of them blowing away in the wind and causing damage.

⚠️ 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘 has been issued for Tippecanoe County for tomorrow (Nov. 5) from 8AM-8PM, with gusts up to 50MPH. For the safety of all @BoilerFootball game visitors, Purdue Athletics is prohibiting tailgate tents and all other temporary structures in parking lots. pic.twitter.com/3FRfrHWFio — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) November 4, 2022

As far as how this affects the game, it greatly tilts things towards the Hawkeyes. As we have seen throughout the season, scoring on Iowa is hard enough even in pristine weather. Add in 50 mile per hour winds on a wet, real grass field and it becomes even tougher.

If Purdue ran the ball a lot, this may not be as much of an issue, but the fact of the matter is that this weather inhibits them much more than Iowa’s offense. The Boilermakers average 44.6 pass attempts per game to just 33 rushing attempts.

Purdue gets over 70% of their yards through the air as the passing game has more than two and half times the yards their running game does on the season. Should the wind stay in the forecast, Mother Nature might just be wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes logo tomorrow.

