Mother of four-year-old attacked by XL bully torn on plans to ban breed
Mother of four-year-old attacked by XL bully torn on plans to ban breedSource: BBC Breakfast
Mother of four-year-old attacked by XL bully torn on plans to ban breedSource: BBC Breakfast
It's been a rough year for the Cardinals.
Rodgers is not ready to retire after tearing his Achilles tendon at 39 years old.
The 2020 Rookie of the Year, Young has seen his career derailed by injuries, which cost him 21 games in the previous two seasons.
The Lakers continue to invest in their young core.
Andy Behrens tries to help your fantasy football night terrors by gauging the level of panic we should have with some players off to a slow start.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off a new 2023 column keeping track of the fantasy exploits of the rookie class.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
The NFC West, and potentially the entire NFC, runs through San Francisco and the juggernaut that the Niners have built.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
The newly elected NFLPA director pointed out that some stadiums flip to natural grass for soccer, and switch back to artificial turf for football.
The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
From the Butt Fumble to passing on Dan Marino and now to Aaron Rodgers going down on play No. 4, the Jets can't catch a break.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
The merger of the UFC and the WWE closed Tuesday, under the corporate umbrella of TKO Holdings Group. The new company is valued at $21.4 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion.
Spain passed a new law last year that makes any non-consensual sexual act punishable.
Overreaction Monday was in full effect, but how much credence should we put in one week?
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in the team’s win over Houston on Sunday, and will now miss the rest of the season