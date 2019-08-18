Mostly silent night for Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer vs Titans

NASHVILLE – Statistically, the night for Brian Hoyer was fine – 6 for 8 for 55 yards during four series of work.

But this outing looked little like last week's dissection of the Lions in which Hoyer went 12 for 14 for 147 with two touchdown throws.

The veteran backup was picked on his second attempt of the game, a not-very-speedy throw intended for second-year wideout Braxton Berrios. Berrios did seem to round off his route and fade upfield as he was crossing, giving Logan Ryan an easy shot to undercut it. Either way, a pick's a pick.

But Hoyer was also working with very few regulars. Among the five offensive linemen in front of Hoyer, only Isaiah Wynn figures to be a starter on the offensive line and Hoyer took some punishment as a result. He also escaped punishment on one play when Dan Skipper was badly beaten off the line at right tackle and Hoyer had to haul ass to the sidelines or risk a smushing.

Hoyer took a hard sack for a loss of 8 in the second quarter and had another sack wiped out by a defensive hold.

Also, there was no Maurice Harris, N'Keal Harry, Matt Lacosse or Phillip Dorsett at his disposal as they were last week. He did, however, have Jakobi Meyers who Hoyer found for his longest completion, a 16-yarder.

So the competition between Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham will continue for the right to back up Tom Brady in 2019. On this night, Hoyer mostly trod water.

