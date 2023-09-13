Most-viewed Rocky Mountain Showdown? Jay Norvell, CSU football excited for opportunity vs. Colorado

Jay Norvell is hyped up on rivalry week.

The Colorado State football coach is typically talkative in press conferences, openly sharing insights on the program.

Monday, he was downright giddy, bouncing from lighthearted jokes to serious commemorations and the importance of diverse leadership.

The coach opened his weekly press conference with a remembrance of the victims of 9/11 before a long statement about his views on Deion Sanders and his views of the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry.

It was a nearly 15-minute opening monologue and nearly 40-minute press conference. Here are some of the highlights.

On the Rocky Mountain Showdown

CSU and Colorado haven’t played since 2019, but Saturday (8 p.m. on ESPN) will be the 92nd all-time meeting. The rivalry was first played in 1893.

“I told our kids this morning, what an amazing opportunity to play this great rivalry,” Norvell said. “This game is special.”

Norvell has been in plenty of big rivalries — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Nevada vs. UNLV — and said he’s eager to add this one to the list.

New QB: Colorado State football to start Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi at QB against Colorado

On national exposure

Not only will the game be broadcast on ESPN, but both ESPN College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame shows will be in Boulder to capture the “Coach Prime” mania sweeping the nation.

CSU isn’t naïve to the fact that CU is what’s drawing the national media in, but Norvell also knows it’s a huge opportunity for the Rams to make an impact across the nation.

“I can’t remember when GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff were in the same spot for one game," Norvell said. "What that tells me of all those years of playing the Rocky Mountain Showdown, this might be the most eyes that have ever been on this game. I think that’s a tremendous opportunity for us and our kids."

It's the first time a game CSU has been playing in is the site of College GameDay.

The hype and sold-out crowd are what college sports are made for.

“We’re playing on ESPN. We’ve got GameDay. Let’s go! I mean really, what else do you need to say?” Norvell said. “This is what kids come to college for. Our guys are excited about the game. They would play the game in the parking lot if that’s what it was. It’s a great opportunity.”

On Deion Sanders

Sanders and the Buffs are ranked No. 18 (AP)/21 (coaches) and 2-0 and have made a habit of using bulletin board material from perceived slights or disrespect.

Norvell leaned heavily against public criticism, heaping praise on both Sanders (Deion and QB Shedeur).

“Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I’m not one of them. I really respect all head coaches and the sacrifices they’ve had to make to become head coaches, and I appreciate the path they have to go through to get there,” Norvell said. “Especially African American coaches. I was happy to see Deion get his opportunity. I had to wait a long time to get mine.”

He highlighted the importance of two Black coaches leading Colorado’s largest universities in a game with this much attention. Norvell is the first Black head football coach in CSU’s history.

“For two African American coaches to represent the schools in this state and for this game to get as much publicity as it’s getting, it’s an honor to coach in this game,” Norvell said.

On Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

CU’s two brightest stars so far are quarterback Shedeur Sanders and do-it-all athlete Travis Hunter.

Sanders is 69-for-89 (78%) for 903 yards (398 per game), six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“Shedeur Sanders is an excellent quarterback and he’s playing at a high level,” Norvell said, highlighting that QB play has been the difference in each of CU’s two wins.

Hunter plays both sides of the ball, including playing more than 140 snaps in the season-opener against TCU. He has caught 14 passes for 192 yards and has made seven tackles, broken up two passes and made an interception.

“Travis Hunter is a really unique player. Never seen anybody do what he’s done in two games,” Norvell said. “Kid deserves a lot of credit. He’s an excellent athlete and a great competitor.”

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: CSU football ready for national attention of Rocky Mountain Showdown