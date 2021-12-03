Most viewed college football regular season games in 2021

The college football 2021 season has been a wild one, and nothing short of exciting.

The regular season wrapped up this past weekend, and numerous championship games are on deck this weekend before bowl season begins. However, before moving ahead, let’s take a look back at the most viewed games of the year.

Check out the top 10 most viewed college football games from this season, with one of the Spartans’ games cracking the top 10:

No 10: Penn State vs. Ohio State (7.1 million)

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

No. 9: Auburn vs. Penn State (7.6 million)

Dan Rainville/Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 8: Oregon vs. Ohio State (7.7 million)

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

No. 7: Notre Dame vs. Florida State (7.8 million)

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat

No. 6: Alabama vs. Florida (7.9 million)

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

No.5: Alabama vs. Texas A&M (8.3 million)

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

No. 4: Clemson vs. Georgia (8.9 million)

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

No. 3: Michigan vs. Michigan State (9.3 million)

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

No. 2: Alabama vs. Auburn (10.4 million)

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 1: Ohio State vs. Michigan (15.9 million)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

