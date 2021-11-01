Most underrated players from Week 8 Next Gen Stats
Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund takes us through the most unexpected performances from Week 8 of the NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
With James Robinson sustaining a heel injury, the Jags have gone to a familiar face for running back depth.
After trading Von Miller, the Broncos enter Week 9 with new starters at all four linebacker spots since Week 1.
Jets backup quarterback Mike White stepped in for the injured starter Zach Wilson on Sunday and led the team to a shocking upset over the Bengals, leading to plenty of talk that White, not Wilson is the best quarterback on the team. But Wilson wasn’t jealous. Instead, White said today, Wilson was his No. 1 [more]
Matt Nagy and the Bears defensive coaches broke down the one play that gave the 49ers offense all the momentum in Week 8.
Here's how PFF graded the 49ers' win against the Bears.
The #49ers are set to open practice windows for George Kittle, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Robbie Gould.
Here are the lowest-graded members of the Vikings defense from the game against the Cowboys, per PFF.
How does Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones fire himself up before games? Not in the way you might expect.
Insider Adam Hoge breaks down every trade scenario the Chicago Bears could explore, including players like Allen Robinson and Andy Dalton.
Potential #Bills targets at upcoming 2021 NFL trade deadline:
Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Monday and offered injury updates on his players.
The 49ers are unlikely to make a move at the NFL trade deadline.
Keenan Allen had strong words for the Patriots defense following the Chargers loss.
Aaron Donald seems to love the Rams' addition of Von Miller, reacting with a perfect GIF.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
The Vikings are giving nepotism a bad name. Sunday night, during their 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Vikings looked like they were holding an internship tryout for inexperienced coaches. This is Mike Zimmer's fault. He set this mess in motion. If Sunday's game was the game that will ultimately cost Zimmer his job, the fingerprints at the crime scene will look awfully familiar. Zimmer followed a ...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his team is interested in adding to the roster before tomorrow’s trade deadline. LaFleur told reporters today that General Manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel staff are hard at work seeing if they can make a trade work. “If the right opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something that we [more]