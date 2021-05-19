Most underappreciated CBs in the NFL right now 'GMFB'

Reuters

The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.