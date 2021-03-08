The most under-rated Eagle ever and more in Roob's Random Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A scary trend involving Eagles 1st-round draft picks, the most under-rated Eagle ever and an Eagle who probably shouldn’t have gotten his number retired.

It’s all here in a Carson-free edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations!

1. It’s too early to call Jalen Reagor a bust, but nobody would be surprised if the Eagles draft a WR at No. 6 and if Travis Fulgham and the rookie wind up starting. Andre Dillard could wind up backing up Jordan Mailata at LT. Derek Barnett will be gone if the Eagles are unable to get him to agree to a deal that wipes out his $10 million one-year tender. The starting quarterback was traded. Nelson Agholor spent last year with the Raiders and is now a free agent. Marcus Smith is out of the league. Those are the Eagles’ last six 1st-round draft picks. Not one of them is a lock to be a starter in 2021.

2. The only running back who had back-to-back games with 20 carries in Doug Pederson’s five years as head coach was Josh Adams.

3. Marlon Mack had 247 carries in 2019 playing under Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis, and Jonathan Taylor had 232 carries as a rookie with the Colts last year. No running back ever had more than 179 carries in a season playing for Pederson. The Eagles are the only NFL team that hasn’t had a running back with 200 carries in a season since 2015. That will change in 2021.

4. During the four-year period from 1989 through 1992, Clyde Simmons had 55 sacks, more than Reggie White and every other NFL defensive end. Clyde wasn’t Reggie, but he was a flat-out beast in his own right. And I don’t want to hear that Clyde only got sacks because Reggie was getting double teamed.Clyde had nearly 50 sacks in his 30s after leaving the Eagles. And when he retired, only five DEs in NFL history had more than his 121 career sacks. And Clyde was a monster against the run. All as a 9th-round draft pick. Simmons had more than twice as many sacks as any other player in history drafted in the 9th round or later. One of the most under-rated players in NFL history.

5. Say what you will about Jalen Hurts, he generated 1,085 yards combined passing and rushing in his four starts. Only one rookie in NFL history has had more in his first four starts, and that’s Cam Newton, who had 1,110 — 15 more than Hurts. And Hurts only played half his fourth start. I can’t sit here and tell you Hurts is going to be a star, but I can tell you that it’s wayyyyy too early to say he’s not.

6. I’ll be surprised if Zach Ertz doesn’t have a big-time bounce-back year in 2021, wherever he winds up. Hate seeing him go. All-time great Eagle. Super Bowl hero. A guy who truly loved playing here. But the Eagles have to start taking emotion out of these decisions, and at this point he’s a luxury the Eagles can’t afford. But he’s only 30, and he takes great care of himself, so it’s not like he’s over the hill. Look at a guy like Jared Cook, who was never as good as Ertz but has averaged 50 catches for 700 yards and 6 TDs in four seasons since turning 30. With a stable QB situation and a cohesive offense, I’d expect Ertz to be back in the 700-yard ballpark this year if not a little higher this season. He’s got a lot of football left. Shame it couldn’t be here.

7. Maybe I’m out of my mind, but I still think DeSean Jackson can help a team. Obviously at only a fraction of the salary the Eagles gave him, but even though he barely played the last couple years he’s still one of only nine players in the NFL with three 50-yard TDs since opening day 2019. His 81-yard TD from Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys was the 7th-longest TD ever by a WR 34 or older. He can still fly. He just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. But nobody else was able to stay healthy here, either. If D-Jack goes somewhere where the strength and conditioning staff is actually able to keep him ambulatory, he can help a team.

8. Fourteen Eagles age 28 and over started at least one game last year. As of now, three are free agents, three have been (or are about to be) released, one was traded, one is about to be traded and four already have or are about to restructure their contracts. That leaves only Fletcher Cox and Rodney McLeod, who are both restructure candidates. There’s a good chance not one of the 14 members of the 2020 Eagles who were 28 or older will be playing in 2021 on the same contract as they did in 2020.

9. One only Eagles cornerback had more than one sack over the last decade: Orlando Scandrick.

10. No offense toward Tom Brookshier, who was a very good defensive back for the Eagles and became a terrific broadcaster with Pat Summerall, but I don’t get why the Eagles retired his No. 40. Only nine players in franchise history have had their numbers retired, and it’s an honor reserved for the very best players in any team’s history. Brookshier by any measure isn’t quite in that category. He made two Pro Bowls and was all-pro once in a seven-year career interrupted by two years in the Air Force. He had only one year with more than four interceptions and finished with 20, 14th-most in Eagles history. He played on the 1960 NFL Championship team, but so did Tommy McDonald, who’s in the Hall of Fame, made six Pro Bowls and hasn’t had his number 25 retired. Pete Pihos is in the Hall of Fame, made six Pro Bowls and played on two NFL Championship Teams. His No. 35 isn’t retired. The Eagles retired Brookie’s No. 40 in 1962, soon after he retired following a severe broken leg.

