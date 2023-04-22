Most under-the-radar players for each SEC football program for the 2023 season

The SEC seems to always have a handful of players that kind of fly under the radar. Several former players that come to mind are Josh Jacobs, Randall Cobb, and Alvin Kamara. All came out of high school as underrated recruits but quickly earned the spotlight at the college level.

With success comes a certain amount of exposure. That can be good for both the player and the program. In most cases, it works out well for both parties.

In the upcoming 2023 season, there will be plenty of under-the-radar players that could become household names by the end of the year.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the most under-the-radar players for each SEC program heading into the 2023 season.

Alabama - Chris Braswell

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

’22-’23 Stats: 21 TACK / 3 SKS / 1 FF

Chris Braswell was ranked as a five-star edge rusher coming out of high school. He had high expectations upon arriving in Tuscaloosa. Those expectations have not been met. That is largely due to the fact that potential top-5 pick Will Anderson Jr. was ahead of him on the depth chart. Braswell has two years of eligibility remaining. He possesses the ideal frame at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. He is effective as a pass rusher and run-stopper. Braswell will have a huge season in Tuscaloosa alongside teammate Dallas Turner. The two will form one of the best pass-rushing duos in college football in 2023.

Arkansas - Dwight McGlothern

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

’22-’23 Stats: 52 TACK / 2 FF / 1 FR / 4 INTs

Jalen Catalon was supposed to be the Razorbacks’ leader on defense last season, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the season. That resulted in LSU transfer, Dwight McGlothern, taking over the reins as the leader on the back end of Arkansas’ defense. The Texas native shined in his first season with the team. However, he was overlooked because of the elite play of linebackers Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool. People will begin to gravitate toward McGlothern’s style of play this upcoming season in Fayetteville.

Story continues

Auburn - Jarquez Hunter

Jake Crandall / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

’22-’23 Stats: 104 CAR / 668 RuYds / 7 RuTDs / 17 REC / 224 RecYds / 2 RecTDs

Auburn’s leading tailback the past two seasons, Tank Bigsby, declared for the NFL draft this offseason. Typically, that would leave the Tigers scrambling to find a replacement. That will not be the case as junior Jarquez Hunter will assume the role of RB1 on the Plains. Hunter runs well in between the tackles and seems to always make big plays when his number is called. The Tigers may have one of the more slept-on running backs in the entire country next season in Hunter.

Florida - Princely Umanmielen

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

’22-’23 Stats: 39 TACK / 4.5 SKS / 2 FF

Last season, the spotlight on Florida’s defense was on defensive linemen Brenton Cox Jr. and Gervon Dexter. Princely Umanmielen, a Texas native stepped in Cox Jr.’s absence. He led the Gators with 4.5 sacks a season ago and was a terror to opposing offensive fronts. His senior season is set up to be his best one yet.

Georgia - Kamari Lassiter

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

’22-’23 Stats: 38 TACK / 0.5 SKS / 4 PBU

One player that has significantly been overlooked in Athens the past two seasons is Kamari Lassiter. The Tuscaloosa, Alabama native has played primarily at cornerback alongside future first-round pick Kelee Ringo. It seems like he could be an integral piece to the Bulldogs‘ defense next season. His versatility and athleticism on the back end will continue to be on display as he enters his junior season.

Kentucky - J.J. Weaver

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

’22-’23 Stats: 47 TACK / 3 SKS / 2 FF / 3 FR

Kentucky seems to be one of the schools that always sends promising linebackers to the league. Players like Josh Allen, Bud Dupree, Za’Darius Smith, and Jamin Davis have all paved the way in Lexington for defensive success. With two starting linebackers headed to the NFL, Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square, the coaching staff will look toward fifth-year senior J.J. Weaver. The Georgia native has improved each season and has the potential to take over as the leader of Kentucky’s defense.

LSU - Mason Taylor

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

’22-’23 Stats: 38 REC / 414 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

LSU’s offense was headlined last season by wide receivers Malik Nabers and Kayshon Boutte. One player that did burst onto the scene late in the season was tight end, Mason Taylor. The son of former NFL defensive end Jason Taylor proved his worth in his first season as a part of Brian Kelly’s offense. I would expect his role to increase as he enters his sophomore season in Baton Rouge.

Mississippi State - Justin Robinson

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

’22-’23 Stats: 30 REC / 326 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

Mississippi State had an air-raid offense the last few seasons under the late head coach Mike Leach. Now, the Bulldogs will be moving towards more of a balanced attack. One of the wide receivers that could be used in a variety of different ways is former Georgia wide receiver, Justin Robinson. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher can block on the perimeter as well as make contested catches downfield. His skill set will be utilized in Kevin Barbay’s offense.

Missouri - Kris Abrams-Draine

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

’22-’23 Stats: 48 TACK / 14 PBU

Missouri’s defense was certainly less than stellar a season ago. The Tigers allowed 25 points per game. One of the few bright spots was cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. The Alabama native flourished in man coverage last season. He led the team with 14 pass breakups. Abrams-Draine is relatively small for an SEC corner at 5-foot-11. However, he makes up for it with his playmaking abilities.

Ole Miss - Michael Trigg

Bruce Newman / Special to Clarion Ledger-USA TODAY NETWORK

’22-’23 Stats: 17 REC / 156 RecYds / 3 RecTDs

The Ole Miss coaching staff was expecting big things from USC transfer Michael Trigg last season. However, Trigg suffered an injury that caused him to miss the majority of the season. His return will be significant given the fact that wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath declared for the NFL Draft. He can be used as a wide receiver or tight end in Lane Kiffin’s offense. His versatility and presence on this Rebels squad could determine how successful the passing attack is in 2023.

South Carolina - Marcellas Dial

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

’22-’23 Stats: 45 TACK / 12 PBU / 3 INTs

The highlight of South Carolina’s defense last season was the play of defensive back Cam Smith. With Smith declaring for the NFL Draft, someone will have to step up in the Gamecocks’ secondary. There may not be a better player to fit that role than redshirt-senior Marcellas Dial. He has the experience and potential to be the leader on the back end of South Carolina’s defense.

Tennessee - Squirrel White

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

’22-’23 Stats: 30 REC / 481 RecYds / 2 RecTDs

Tennessee was led offensively last season by players like Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, and Bru McCoy. One player that was kind of under-utilized in my opinion is Squirrel White. The Alabama native is electric and dynamic with the ball in his hands. Last season, he averaged 16 yards per catch. In the last four games of the season, he hauled in 20 receptions for 286 receiving yards. Clearly, he saw the majority of his production come at the end of the season. I do not expect that to be the case in 2023.

Texas A&M - Moose Muhammad II

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

’22-’23 Stats: 38 REC / 610 RecYds / 4 RecTDs

Texas A&M’s roster last season was full of talent, yet the Aggies won just five games. The offense lacked firepower and the defense was a wreck. One of the few players that stood out was wide receiver Moose Muhammad II. The North Carolina native got a sparse amount of touches but was very productive nonetheless. Muhammad II averaged 16.1 yards per catch and really came on late in the season. He could see even more productivity in Bobby Petrino’s offense next season.

Vanderbilt - De'Rickey Wright

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

’22-’23 Stats: 55 TACK / 6 PBU / 3 INTs

Vanderbilt’s defense is far from a well-oiled machine. However, the Commodores have quite a few underrated players on that side of the ball. One of them is senior De’Rickey Wright. The Alabama native has been a consistent player on the back end of the Commodores’ defense. Wright can be used in a multitude of ways whether it be as a safety, hybrid linebacker, or on special teams. His versatility could help separate him from other defensive backs in the conference as well as the country.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire