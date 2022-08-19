Who is the most talented WR on the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very deep and talented group of wide receivers. They aren’t getting much press nationally because they really haven’t put it all together on the field but this year promises big things for Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and George Pickens.

Johnson led the team in receptions and receiving yards last season but Claypool vows to be among the NFL elite this season. And the rookie Pickens has taken the NFL by storm in training camp.

Cast your vote below and tell us who you think the most talented receiver is on the Steelers roster. Be sure to join the community and let us know in the comments why you picked the guy you did.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire