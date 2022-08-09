Who are the most talented transfers entering the 2022 season?

Outside of conference realignment, the transfer portal has been a topic of conversation in college football. A system that once heavily restricted the ability of athletes to change schools has now become a world where athletes can leave their current school without penalty, and some coaches are even accused of actively recruiting other schools’ scholarship athletes. And one of the more aggressive teams in the 2022 transfer portal was the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In fact, 247Sports ranked the Huskers as having the No. 7 portal class sandwiched between No. 6 Alabama and No. 8 UCLA. Nebraska ended up adding 16 new players overall to their roster heading into this year. The two biggest stars of the class are former Arizona State Corner Back Tommi Hill and former TCU Edge Rusher Ochaun Mathis. Did either of these two make the list of the “most talented transfers entering 2022?” Scroll below and take a look at who author Brad Crawford says are the most talented transfers of the upcoming season.

Drew Sanders - Linebacker - Arkansas

Former team: Alabama

This former five-star Alabama signee left the Crimson Tide in search of more playing time considering Will Anderson and Dallas Turner were ahead of him on the depth chart entering the spring. Linebacker Drew Sanders (20) Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner McCalister - Saftey - Ohio State

Former team: Oklahoma State

He’ll be an impactful newcomer for the Buckeyes’ renovated system at the back end under Jim Knowles, McCalister’s former coach on that side of the ball. McCalister is a possible All-American candidate. Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Victor Oluwatimi - Offensive Line - Michigan

Former team: Virginia

“This Rimington award finalist transferred to Michigan from Virginia and is expected to make an immediate impact on the offensive line unit.” Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

Ochaun Mathis - Edge - Nebraska

Former team: TCU

Mathis registered nine sacks during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and recorded four last fall as an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, to go along with seven tackles for loss. Defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Spencer Rattler - Quarterback - South Carolina

Former team: Oklahoma

Rattler is arguably the most-talented player the Gamecocks have ever signed at the position and with that, comes pressure to make those around him better. Spencer Rattler (7)

Syndication: The Greenville News

Jermaine Burton - Wide Receiver - Alabama

Former team: Georgia

He caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns last fall during Georgia’s national championship season in 2021. He’ll likely be Alabama’s WR1 this season for reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Williams - Wide Receiver - USC

Former team: Oklahoma

Mario Williams saw significant action as a true freshman in 2021 at Oklahoma with 35 total catches (second on the team), tied for third with four touchdowns, and 380 yards. Former Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Zach Evans - Running Back - Ole Miss

Former team: TCU

Evans rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore at TCU last season. He rounded out his production with 10 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown. Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jaxson Dart - Quarterback - Ole Miss

Former team: USC

Jaxson Dart played in just six games for USC last season with stellar results. Dart completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kingsley Suamataia - Offensive Line - BYU

Former team: Oregon

The coveted offensive lineman at Oregon landed at BYU prior to the end of the 2021 season. Suamataia was one of Oregon’s prized jewels in last year’s recruiting cycle. Kingsley Suamataia #76 (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Eli Ricks - Corner Back - Alabama

Former team: LSU

Ricks only played in six games last fall, opting to get surgery on an injury to better prepare for 2022, but was named to the 2020 Freshman All-America Team (FWAA) despite minimal snaps. Cornerback Eli Ricks (1) (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Jahmyr Gibbs - Running Back - Alabama

Former team: Georgia Tech

Spent the last two seasons at Georgia Tech, where he contributed 2,773 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns on 323 plays (8.6 yards per). He was one of three Power Five transfers to join Alabama ahead of the spring semester and will be one of the SEC’s fastest players at his position this fall. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Jordan Addison - Wide Receiver - USC

Former team: Pittsburgh

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner racked up 160 career catches, 2,259 yards and 22 touchdowns during his fabulous career with the Panthers and gives USC quarterback Caleb Williams a true No. 1 threat ahead of the 2022 season. Southern California receiver Jordan Addison (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Quinn Ewers - Quarterback - Texas

Former team: Ohio State

Ewers battled with Hudson Card, who began last season as the starter, throughout spring in Austin to determine the Longhorns’ 2022 starting quarterback…fall practice will decide who gets first-team snaps at Texas, but Ewers is the favorite given his expansive skill set. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3)

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Caleb Williams - Quarterback - USC

Former team: Oklahoma

As a freshman last season at Oklahoma, Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns in 11 games, and added 442 yards and six scores on the ground. Caleb Williams (13) Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

