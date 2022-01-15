Who is the most surprising team in Pac-12 men's basketball?

Associated Press

Djokovic’s legal team has appealed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds, but his chances of a second win in court are slim. There are still three more Grand Slam events in three countries with different vaccination rules to navigate this season and who-knows-how many-more tournaments Djokovic will want to play in between. Hawke’s decision came down, conveniently perhaps, after a string of embarrassing revelations about how Djokovic behaved after the Dec. 16 positive COVID-19 test that was the basis for his request for a medical exemption.